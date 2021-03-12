Virginia vaccine coordinator says state should 'easily meet' Biden's goals

Virginia will “easily meet the marker” set by President Joe Biden to make all adults who want the COVID-19 vaccine eligible for it by May 1 and “potentially outpace it by a couple weeks,” Dr. Danny Avula said on Friday.

He’s the state’s vaccine coordinator, and he’s hoping Virginia will get through its current tier—for those 65 and older; people ages 16–64 with underlying conditions and certain essential workers—by mid-April, then open up appointments to essential workers in Tier 1c and then the general public.

“That feels right around the corner,” Avula said.

As of Friday, about 2.5 million doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in Virginia, where almost 20 percent of the population has gotten at least one shot.

Vaccine clinics across the state have been dispensing almost 55,000 doses per day—exceeding a goal set earlier by Gov. Ralph Northam—and the push moved Virginia to fourth place nationwide in terms of the percentage of doses administered. That’s a marked improvement from January, when the commonwealth was near the bottom. Virginia is ranked 12th in the nation in terms of population, and it’s also 12th in the number of people fully vaccinated, Avula said.