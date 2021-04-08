Virginia vaccine supply will take substantial hit next week due to Johnson & Johnson shortage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Thursday, about 1.64 million Virginians have been fully vaccinated, representing just over 19 percent of the population. More than one-third of state residents have received at least one dose. On average, nearly 78,000 people are getting shots daily statewide. Those figures don’t include the 237,000 Virginians who have been vaccinated through federal sources, such as the military and Veterans Administration.

Virginia public health officials say that regardless of the dip next week, they don’t anticipate supply to be a long-term problem. The federal government has assured them and other states’ leaders the manufacturer will be able to catch up on production. Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccination coordinator, speculated the company could make up production with the help of some of its pharmaceutical partners, such as Merck.

Federal officials also have told state leaders the J&J issue would not impact the company’s target for April, somewhere in the neighborhood of 24 million doses. For the state’s share of the lot, that would translate into enough supplies to inoculate half a million Virginians.