Virginia War Memorial seeking Vietnam-era photos from vets for upcoming exhibit

The Virginia War Memorial is seeking personal photographs of Virginia Vietnam War veterans taken during their service in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.

The photos will be reviewed by the Memorial staff and may be used for the upcoming exhibit, "50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience," according to recent release.

“We plan to feature photos of 50 Vietnam veterans from Virginia in the exhibit which will open January 27, 2023 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords which officially ended the Vietnam War,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial, in the release. “These photos will be used alongside professional photo portraits of the selected veterans taken today.”

The Virginia War Memorial is collaborating with award-winning photographer and US Navy veteran Laura Hatcher to take the contemporary photos of veterans selected.

The Memorial staff is currently collecting “in-country” photos from the Vietnam War, personal correspondence, mementos and oral histories of veterans who served.

Virginia Vietnam veterans should submit digital photos in jpg, tiff or PDF formats to the Virginia War Memorial by April 30 for consideration in the upcoming exhibit.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of Vietnam veterans and their families in this project. Please be assured that the Virginia War Memorial will not reproduce, publish or copy any photos submitted during the selection phase for the exhibit,” Mountcastle said. “Once fifty veterans are selected, the Memorial will secure written permission from the veteran submitting the photo for use.”

Submit photos and other materials at vawarmemorial.org/50yearsbeyond/