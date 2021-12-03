Virginia War Memorial to commemorate 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

The Virginia War Memorial and the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Council, will co-host the 80th Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m. this Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, will be the keynote speaker.

The annual ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory–20th Century, 621 South Belvidere St. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony will include a presentation of wreaths in memory of the Virginians who died on Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941. This is the infamous day when the forces of Imperial Japan attacked U.S military bases in Hawaii, including the Naval Base at Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 Americans died and more than 1,100 were wounded during the surprise attack. Of those killed, 41 were listed as native Virginians.

