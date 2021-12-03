Virginia War Memorial to commemorate 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

The Virginia War Memorial and the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Council, will co-host the 80th Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m. this Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, will be the keynote speaker.
The annual ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory–20th Century, 621 South Belvidere St. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
The Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony will include a presentation of wreaths in memory of the Virginians who died on Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941. This is the infamous day when the forces of Imperial Japan attacked U.S military bases in Hawaii, including the Naval Base at Pearl Harbor.
More than 2,400 Americans died and more than 1,100 were wounded during the surprise attack. Of those killed, 41 were listed as native Virginians.
“The name of each Virginian who perished on that fateful day will be read and remembered with the tolling of the ship’s bell from the USS Virginia, which is on permanent display at the Virginia War Memorial,” said Dr. Jay Fielder, president of the Navy League’s Richmond Council, who will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the annual program, in a statement.
Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle said they are pleased to continue the tradition of co-hosting the Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s ceremony was held as a virtual event. We are pleased to return to an in-person format this year," he said.
The Memorial will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7. The Virginians at War documentary film, Pearl Harbor, will be shown all day in the Reynolds Theater.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to see the Memorial’s newest major exhibit, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing." The display includes a tribute to John Hildebrand, Jr., one of the sailors from Virginia who died during the Pearl Harbor attack.
For information, contact 804/786-2060 or vawarmemorial.org and dvs.virginia.gov