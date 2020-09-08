Virginia War Memorial to commemorate Sept. 11 with virtual program

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond will commemorate Patriot Day at 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 11 with a special livestream event and film presentation.
Due to public health restrictions in place due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be virtual, broadcast live at the Virginia War Memorial on Facebook and at vawarmemorial.org/events/patriotday2020/.
September 11 is designated nationally as Patriot Day, a day of mourning to honor and remember the 2,997 people who died and more than 6,000 injured in the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon in Virginia, the World Trade Center in New York and the downed aircraft in Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.
Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director and noted military historian, will host the program at the Memorial, where a portion of the Pentagon wall destroyed during the attack is on display. He will introduce the documentary, “A New Century, A New War.”
The 30-minute film, produced by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation as part of its Virginians at War film series, chronicles the memories and emotions surrounding the 9/11 attacks as experienced by Virginia veterans and family members, according to a release from Virginia War Memorial. The film also addresses the U.S. response in sending military forces to Afghanistan and Iraq.
“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died during the terrorist attacks nineteen years ago on 9/11/01,” said Mountcastle said in a statement. “These were the first large scale direct attacks on American soil since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. We sincerely hope that the public will join us for our livestream ceremony this year to remember these heroes and their sacrifice and reaffirm our resolve to stand up to all who would attack our great Nation.”
Due to the pandemic, local bugler Gerry Schuck, of Bugles Across America, will not conduct his annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony this year involving the playing of Taps around the town of Culpeper.
“There are too many complications and I am placing everyone’s safety ahead of the ceremony,” he said in a recent announcement.
Schuck encouraged everyone to follow the regular schedule in observing a moment of silence at each of the appropriate times to remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
At 8:46 a.m. on that fateful day, American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
At 9:03 a.m., United Flight 175 crashed into the south face of the South Tower.
At 9:37 a.m., American Flight 77 struck the western side of the Pentagon. Culpeper residents Ken and Jennifer Lewis, married flight attendants, died in the crash at the Pentagon.
At 10:03 a.m., United Flight 93 crashed 80 miles southeast of Pittsburgh in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
Local photographer and volunteer firefighter Kim Atkins will nonetheless be showing up this Friday at the sites around town designated in years past to observe a moment of silence to honor the fallen. Participants will be distanced and wearing masks.
