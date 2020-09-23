Virginia: Warner, Gade meet in first debate of Senate race

Gade is a professor and a retired Army officer who was seriously injured in Iraq in 2005, losing a leg after his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb. He advised President George W. Bush on military and disability issues and was Trump’s appointee to serve on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but withdrew his nomination after a lengthy delay in the Senate over his confirmation.

Gade grew particularly animated when discussing the Affordable Care Act, saying the Warner campaign had wrongly accused Gade of not supporting a requirement that health insurance companies cover pre-existing conditions.

"I have a pre-existing condition myself because I got my leg blown off in Iraq ... that's not who I am, it's a lie,” Gade said.

The pair sparred over whether the Senate should fill a Supreme Court vacancy after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week. Warner said the spot should not be filled until after the election, noting that early voting as already started in Virginia.

Gade said the Senate should move ahead and said the court needs nine members in the “unlikely but dangerous” event of a contested election.