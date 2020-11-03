Virginians wait to see winners of tight congressional races

RICHMOND—Virginians were waiting Tuesday night to see who won three competitive U.S. House races after Democrats won statewide races.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Virginia in the race for president and the state picked U.S. Sen. Mark Warner to serve a third term.

The three competitive U.S. House races will be a test of whether Virginia’s “blue wave” has staying power.

Two Democrats are trying to hold on to the competitive U.S. House seats they flipped in 2018, and another is trying to win a reliably GOP seat in the western part of the state.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. after voting proceeded smoothly Tuesday across Virginia. New voting laws and other changes made in response to the coronavirus pandemic made it easier to vote early, and more than 2.75 million voters cast ballots before Election Day. That’s more than two-thirds of the total overall voter turnout from four years ago in Virginia.

The tallies of most of those early votes aren't expected to be released until very late Tuesday, which is when the winners of the close House races could be declared.