Virginia's first lady visits Fredericksburg during Back to School tour

Anyone who wants to try composting is welcome to bring their food scraps to the organization’s compost bin, Perry said.

Smith said the garden was a site for discussions between police and members of the groups that have been protesting against racism in downtown streets since June.

“We use the space to bring unlike groups together,” he said.

Northam spent time visiting with some of the neighborhood children who were planting broccoli in the upper garden on Tuesday afternoon. She sampled ground cherries and admired the Three Sisters Garden, a Native American-style of gardening in which beans, corn and squash are planted together.

Northam said she has been working on introducing a sustainability plan at the Executive Mansion in Richmond. Some of these measures include planting an organic garden, composting and replacing some of the grass lawn with clover, she said.

Northam said she would love to see the Downtown Greens model “reproduced across the commonwealth.”

“It has grown organically out of the soil by people in the community, and I just love that,” she said. “It’s bringing people together, and goodness knows, we need a little more of that right now.”