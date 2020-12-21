Virginia's Lee statue removed overnight from U.S. Capitol

Virginia’s statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight Sunday, according to a news release on Monday from Gov. Ralph Northam.

A representative from the governor’s office was present for the removal with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.

Each state can display two statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection, and for 111 years, the Confederate statue has stood along with George Washington as Virginia’s contributions. The two statues were added in 1909 – 44 years after the end of the Civil War that the Confederates lost. The Lee statue had been one among 13 located in the Crypt of the Capitol, representing the 13 original colonies.

“We should all be proud of this important step forward for our Commonwealth and our country,” Northam said of removing the Lee statue. “The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”

