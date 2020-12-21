Virginia's Lee statue removed overnight from U.S. Capitol

Virginia’s statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight Sunday, according to a news release on Monday from Gov. Ralph Northam.
A representative from the governor’s office was present for the removal with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.
Each state can display two statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection, and for 111 years, the Confederate statue has stood along with George Washington as Virginia’s contributions. The two statues were added in 1909 – 44 years after the end of the Civil War that the Confederates lost. The Lee statue had been one among 13 located in the Crypt of the Capitol, representing the 13 original colonies.
“We should all be proud of this important step forward for our Commonwealth and our country,” Northam said of removing the Lee statue. “The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”
The state’s Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously in July to recommend removal of the statue transferred to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.
On December 16, the Commission selected civil rights icon Barbara Rose Johns to replace the Robert E. Lee statue, after receiving public input from Virginia residents.
In 1951, the 16-year-old led a student walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, protesting the overcrowded and inferior conditions of the all-Black school compared to those of White students at nearby Farmville High School. Johns' action gained support of NAACP lawyers Spottswood Robinson and Oliver Hill who took up her cause and filed a lawsuit. This would later become one of five cases reviewed by the United States Supreme Court in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka when it declared segregation unconstitutional in 1954.
Historians consider Johns’ protest a pivotal moment that launched the desegregation movement in America, the governor’s release stated.
“As of this morning, Virginia will no longer honor the Confederacy in the halls of the United States Capitol,” said Delegate Jeion Ward, who sponsored legislation creating the Commission. “When I think of Barbara Johns, I am reminded of how brave she was at such a young age. It’s time for us to start singing the songs of some of the Virginians who have done great things that have gone unnoticed.”
The General Assembly must approve the replacement before a sculptor can be commissioned. If approved, Johns would complement the statue of Washington, and would be the only teenager represented in the collection. Northam has introduced a budget that includes $500,000 to replace the statue.
