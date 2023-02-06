Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are hosting a virtual All Veterans Job Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., today, Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 30 employers, actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans, will be on-site representing construction, medical, administrative and logistics career opportunities, from entry level to senior management, according to a release.

Veterans can also get career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 2.7 million attendees and more than 167,000 job offers, the release stated.

"Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities," according to the release.

"The guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool."

Register at jobs.dav.org.