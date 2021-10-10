 Skip to main content
Virtual conference presented on caregiving and demetia
Virtual conference presented on caregiving and demetia

“A Positive Approach to Dementia,” a two-day Zoom conference, will be held 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Melanie Bunn, a speaker and mentor with Teepa’s Snow’s Positive Approach to Care, will be the keynote speaker. Six other presenters will speak about caregiving as part of the program, presented by Aging Together, a partnership-driven agency that helps people in Culpeper and surrounding counties prepare for anticipated ongoing dramatic growth in the older population.

Topics for the Tuesday conference will include resiliency, overcoming social isolation, Parkinson’s disease, grief and guilt, community resources and optimizing body, mind and spirit.

“We are excited about this virtual event which will include an online exhibition hall”, says Ellen Phipps, Executive Director of Aging Together. “It’s an amazing first for us: we’ve successfully done dozens of virtual caregiver programs in response to the pandemic. We want to reach as many people in our region as possible.”

The conference is free to family caregivers. The fee to attend for professional caregivers is $25. Programs will be recorded and available after the event for anyone who has registered. Exhibitor fees are $50 per booth for two days. See info@agingtogether.org.

The Piedmont Dementia Education Committee, organizers of the event, is made up of representatives from local agencies and volunteers and includes Capital Caring; Culpeper Baptist Church Adult Day Center; Culpeper Library; First Light Home Care; Harbor at Renaissance; Healthy Steps; Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.

