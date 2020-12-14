Virtual Germanna commencement is Tuesday

In this challenging year, Germanna Community College will award 3,667 degrees and credentials to 1,257 students this Tuesday, Dec. 15 in 2020 commencement ceremonies that will be virtual due to the pandemic, according to a college news release.

A virtual Health Sciences Convocation and Nurse Pinning ceremony will go live at 3 p.m. Tuesday and the main commencement ceremony will go live at 7 p.m. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. The programs will be archived on the Germanna pages so they may also be viewed later.

Germanna made the decision to go almost completely online early last spring and is one of the few colleges in the country to see enrollment growth during the pandemic, the release stated. The college will continue to be online in the spring 2021 semester, which begins in January.