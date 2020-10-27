Virtual haunted house, costume contest at Culpeper Youth Halloween Ghoul-gle Meet

One group of local teens is getting crafty in how it will safely gather with peers amid a viral outbreak to celebrate the ghoulish season. It will not be in person.
Instead, Culpeper Youth is hosting a virtual “Halloween Ghoul-gle Meet” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 30 on, yes, Google Meet. Open to all rising 7th to 12th graders, the internet get-together will include a costume contest, virtual haunted house, a chill session with friends new and old, two Halloween-themed Kahoots quizzes and prizes.
The Youth Advisory Council of Culpeper Youth, a student-run leadership and networking group, created the idea for the hangout, said council member Ava Conway, an all-virtual ninth grade student at Eastern View High School.
“We decided on the most effective and safe way to hold a Halloween celebration during this time,” she said. “We eventually decided that it would be done through Google Meet because that is where most students are already doing their school classes,” Conway added of the program installed on millions of school-issued Chromebooks nationwide.
While some teens might typically party in-person for Halloween, other teens are in the worst spot when it comes to figuring out what to do, she said. Some would take younger siblings trick-or-treating, Conway said, while others would pass out candy.
But 2020 is different.
“With the current events involving COVID-19, many teens won’t even be able to participate in those activities, which is why I found it crucial to host a Halloween celebration that is just for teens,” said the Culpeper Youth Advisory Council member.
Conway plans to dress up as a Halle Berry-inspired version of Storm from the X-Men series. But many teens don’t dress up for Halloween, she said.
“This could be because society convinced them that they shouldn’t, or because they have no real reason to put effort into a costume. This event will give teens a chance to show off their costumes in a virtual costume contest,” Conway said.
In a time of distance and at-home virtual learning, the high school freshman said she mainly connects with friends through Facetime, Snapchat and Google Meet, or reaching out by text.
Experiencing ninth grade away from the halls of Eastern View was difficult and confusing at first, she said: “But it has become easier as I continue to get used to the platform.”
Teens looking to join the Ghoul-gle Meet should use meeting ID kcw-nrpm-jyy. For information on the event or joining Culpeper Youth, contact adult advisor Jamie Clancey at jamiemdclancey@gmail.com. The group meets via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.
