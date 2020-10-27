Virtual haunted house, costume contest at Culpeper Youth Halloween Ghoul-gle Meet

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But 2020 is different.

“With the current events involving COVID-19, many teens won’t even be able to participate in those activities, which is why I found it crucial to host a Halloween celebration that is just for teens,” said the Culpeper Youth Advisory Council member.

Conway plans to dress up as a Halle Berry-inspired version of Storm from the X-Men series. But many teens don’t dress up for Halloween, she said.

“This could be because society convinced them that they shouldn’t, or because they have no real reason to put effort into a costume. This event will give teens a chance to show off their costumes in a virtual costume contest,” Conway said.

In a time of distance and at-home virtual learning, the high school freshman said she mainly connects with friends through Facetime, Snapchat and Google Meet, or reaching out by text.

Experiencing ninth grade away from the halls of Eastern View was difficult and confusing at first, she said: “But it has become easier as I continue to get used to the platform.”

Teens looking to join the Ghoul-gle Meet should use meeting ID kcw-nrpm-jyy. For information on the event or joining Culpeper Youth, contact adult advisor Jamie Clancey at jamiemdclancey@gmail.com. The group meets via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.