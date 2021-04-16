Virtual office hours for Culpeper residents April 20 with Spanberger

Culpeper County residents can participate in virtual office hours with the staff of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, this Tuesday, April 20.

RSVP for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. slot at ushr.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItcemrpjsoGUiNJmAo2MlV3DEx7RW5yFc.

Office hours will also be held on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at ushr.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItduGhpzgsE5IMeMuu5XGPLxHObxTBvj4

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper County residents can also call 804/401-4110 to sign up.

Spanberger recently announced the launch of spring virtual office hours for each county in her congressional district. The office hours will be county-specific, and and specially focused on each of the Seventh District’s 10 counties, according to a release from her office.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, these virtual office hours will make it easier for Central Virginians to address issues they’re facing with federal agencies, the office said.

During these sessions, Spanberger’s staff will be available to assist with issues like veterans benefits, military benefits, the Social Security Administration, Medicare and Medicaid, or any other federal agency or benefit.

Virtual office hours for Orange County constituents will be held during the same time slots on May 18.