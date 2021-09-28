Virus cases fall slightly but hospitalizations and deaths still climbing

But the kind of public health interventions that have taken place since COVID-19 appeared on the scene have “somehow become political statements” and they’re “causing many people to remain unprotected” against the virus, she said. “Watching people die from a now vaccine-preventable illness is disheartening.”

Before vaccines were available, Achter, 47, felt the losses from COVID-19, both personally and professionally. She moved to Culpeper in 2006, delivered her son a few months later and came to know an older couple named Bob and Rose Ward.

“My sweet neighbors took me under their wing,” she said about the Wards. “A retired Army drill sergeant and his wife opened their home and their hearts to my little family.”

Rose Ward was the first one in their community to die from COVID-19, followed quickly by her husband, Achter said. Another good friend of Achter’s lost both his parents within 30 days of each other—shortly before his mother could get her scheduled vaccination.

Achter’s uncle died, not from the virus, but of congestive heart failure. He hadn’t been to see his doctor in person because of the ongoing pandemic and the virtual visit didn’t reveal his badly swollen ankles, a sign of his condition.