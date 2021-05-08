Virus cases keep dropping in Fredericksburg area, but variants causing more serious sickness

There’s some good news in terms of decreasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the Fredericksburg area, and bad news regarding highly contagious variants of the virus and younger people getting sick and dying.
First, the good news, because everyone needs some after 14 months of dealing with this pandemic. New cases have continued to fall for two weeks, signifying a downward trend. The average for the last seven days has been 55 new cases a day compared with 62 the week before and 111 the week before that, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The bad news is new infections are plateauing higher than health officials would like, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the Rappahannock Area Health District. It includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
She hearkens back to the summer, when the district was averaging about a dozen new cases a day. “It would be great to get to that again, to where we know we can be,” Chamberlin said.
Mutations of the virus are continuing to make their presence known in the Fredericksburg region and around the globe. State officials predicted the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 would become the dominant strain in Virginia, and local epidemiologists suspect that’s the case in the Fredericksburg area as well, Chamberlin said.
The data backs them up. While cases involving variants increased by 16 percent statewide between Monday and Friday, they jumped by 44 percent in the local health district, from 34 to 49 cases.
Of those 49 local cases, 45 involved the U.K. strain, which has contributed to two hospitalizations and one death, according to the state.
Health officials suspect cases involving the mutated strains are even higher because not all positive COVID-19 tests are put through the more rigorous testing to determine if a variant is involved.
Variants are alarming because they’re more easily transmitted and cause more serious illnesses and death, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare.
As more older people have gotten vaccinated, the strains are impacting more young people locally just as they are nationwide. A recent story from Kaiser Health News said adults under 65 represent about two of every three hospitalizations nationwide, while the number of older people—age 65-plus—who require hospitalization has declined significantly.
“We are seeing severe illness in younger people now with the U.K. variant than we did earlier in the pandemic, so it is imperative for everyone to get vaccinated,” Newman said. “COVID-19 can impact anyone, regardless of age.”
He shared data from Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of COVID-19 patients in the Fredericksburg area. One chart showed the ages of those hospitalized on Thursday while a second showed the age breakdown for all those hospitalized for COVID-19 from March 2020 to the first four days of May 2021.
On Thursday, 75 percent of those in the hospitals were between the ages of 30 and 69. Throughout the rest of the pandemic, people in that age group made up 58 percent of cases.
The most dramatic difference was among patients 70 and older. They made up 16 percent of the hospital population on Thursday but represented 34 percent in the earlier days of the pandemic.
The change in the death rate among the older set is even more pronounced. From March 2020 to March 2021, people age 70 and older accounted for three of every four deaths in the local health district.
Since April 1, they’ve represented 44 percent of fatalities, while people in the demographic Newman cited—age 30 to 60—have made up 56 percent of the deaths.
In May alone, six of the eight deaths reported were younger people: one man in his 40s, three women in their 50s and a man and woman in their 60s. The two others were men age 80-plus, and the recent fatalities have raised the COVID death toll to 274 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
“We’re going back to the fact we’re seeing so many fewer hospitalizations and deaths among the elderly population because they’ve been, for the most part, vaccinated,” Chamberlin said. “It’s a pretty clear picture that the vaccines are working and more people need to be vaccinated.
“We certainly don’t want to see people with severe illnesses and dying. It just shouldn’t be happening.”
None of the patients treated for COVID at Mary Washington Healthcare hospitals have been fully vaccinated, Newman said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425