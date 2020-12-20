Virus claims 5 more in neighboring health district, all Spotsylvania residents

The toll from COVID-19 continued to climb in the Rappahannock Area Health District over the weekend as the deaths of five more residents—all from Spotsylvania County—were reported.
Sunday marked the sixth day in a row that a Fredericksburg-area death was listed on the Virginia Department of Health website. Two fatalities were added on Saturday and three more on Sunday for a total of 114 local deaths, certified by state officials as being caused by the virus, since the pandemic began.
Three of those whose deaths were recently reported were men and two were women. All were white, except for one man whose race was listed as unknown, and their ages ranged from the 60s to the 90s.
Even as two vaccines are being rolled out, the most vulnerable—residents of long-term care facilities—continue to die from COVID-19. Two of the weekend deaths involved such residents; there are four ongoing virus outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
An outbreak that started Aug. 27 continues at Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, a Spotsylvania nursing home, where 80 people have been infected and six have died, according to the state health department.
Paramount Senior Living, also in Spotsylvania, is experiencing its second outbreak. The first at the assisted living facility started in late June and involved less than five people. Its current outbreak, which began Oct. 9, has been more serious: 41 people have been infected and at least one person has died.
When there are less than five deaths in a facility, the state does not specify the exact number.
Ten people have tested positive at Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stafford County, which has been dealing with an outbreak since Dec. 3.
Heritage Hall King George is going through its third outbreak since spring—and this is the first one to include fatalities. The current cluster includes 19 cases and at least one death, according to the state.
In the midst of reports of additional deaths, the local health district has seen a slight decline in the number of new cases, at least compared to trends earlier this month. Another 178 people tested positive over the weekend; 80 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday, according to the state.
Support Local Journalism
The number of patients being treated with virus symptoms at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital also had dropped from the record numbers seen the previous week, Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, said during a recent town hall.
As of Thursday, there were 44 people in the two hospitals being treated for COVID-19, compared to previous highs in the 60s.
McDermott hoped the reduced numbers were a result of people heeding the pleas of health care officials, who’ve asked the public repeatedly to wear masks, social distance, frequently wash their hands and not gather with those outside their households.
“These are measures that will flatten the curve, and that’s what we are hopefully seeing,” he said. “We still don’t like the trajectory this curve has been on since Nov. 1. One patient is too many; this is a preventable disease if we all take actions to stay safe.”
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center had filled two units designated for COVID-19 patients and was making plans for a third, according to a YouTube update posted Dec. 11. The video was part of an internal communication, said Jael Cooper, marketing director, and not meant for public consumption. It was taken down after The Free Lance–Star’s report.
Cooper said the Spotsylvania hospital continues to prepare for a potential surge in patients and that “we currently have the bed capacity we need.”
Through the end of December, plans will proceed to vaccinate frontline hospital workers, then others in medical practices, followed by first responders, essential workers and those at high risk for developing serious cases. Health officials remind residents that early shipments of vaccines are limited, and it probably will be several months before the vaccines are rolled out to the general public.
Meanwhile, medical workers locally and across the state and nation are wary about the next two weeks and holiday gatherings for Christmas and New Year’s Eve—given the surge in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths after Thanksgiving.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, asked people to think small.
“This isn’t a judgment made on any one gathering, but a blunt statement of fact,” he said. “Smaller gatherings will yield less chance of transmission. Let’s all try and be wise men and women this season.”
Mary Washington Healthcare has been holding weekly town halls since late November but does not plan one this week. Officials will update the public on case numbers at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 “to see where we are heading into the new year,” McDermott said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!