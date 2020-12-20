Virus claims 5 more in neighboring health district, all Spotsylvania residents

The toll from COVID-19 continued to climb in the Rappahannock Area Health District over the weekend as the deaths of five more residents—all from Spotsylvania County—were reported.

Sunday marked the sixth day in a row that a Fredericksburg-area death was listed on the Virginia Department of Health website. Two fatalities were added on Saturday and three more on Sunday for a total of 114 local deaths, certified by state officials as being caused by the virus, since the pandemic began.

Three of those whose deaths were recently reported were men and two were women. All were white, except for one man whose race was listed as unknown, and their ages ranged from the 60s to the 90s.

Even as two vaccines are being rolled out, the most vulnerable—residents of long-term care facilities—continue to die from COVID-19. Two of the weekend deaths involved such residents; there are four ongoing virus outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

An outbreak that started Aug. 27 continues at Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, a Spotsylvania nursing home, where 80 people have been infected and six have died, according to the state health department.