Virus claims 'larger than life' community supporter Jerry Sullivan

Those who knew Jerry L. Sullivan and the way he worked hard to help others in the community and nationwide—through the fraternal organization of the Eagles—are mourning his death from COVID-19.
“He was larger than life to a lot of people,” said Robert Limerick, a fellow Eagle and lifelong family friend. “He had a presence about him, and it was almost like Dale Earnhardt when he died. Nobody thought that could happen. When Jerry passed away, everybody was shocked.”
Sullivan, 72, died Dec. 13 at Mary Washington Hospital, little more than three weeks after he got sick. His symptoms started with fever, but his biggest complaint was nausea, said his wife, Maxine, and it was so overwhelming that he lost 15 pounds in a matter of days.
Then his oxygen intake and breathing spiraled. When he decided to go to the emergency room—after earlier visits to another hospital and his doctor’s office—he was so weak that he couldn’t walk to the car, his wife said.
“Please tell people not to mess around with this COVID,” she said. “If they’ve got any other medical issues, it’s a bad thing.”
Jerry Sullivan had Type 2 diabetes, a heart-valve condition and high blood pressure, but it didn’t stop the Fredericksburg man from being on the go. “He was a strong man, in spite of that,” said his wife of 47 years.
He’d had many jobs over the years, including as a vending machine technician before he went into business for himself. He worked in the wholesale car industry, then as a taxi driver, and he “did everything with a purpose and a passion,” according to his obituary.
But his talents really soared with the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Sullivan and Limerick’s father, David, were among the charter members of the Fredericksburg Aerie 4123, and Sullivan rose through the ranks of local, state and national leadership.
In 2016–17, he became what’s known as “Grand Worthy President,” the leader of all fraternal Eagle chapters in the United States and Canada. Only two Virginians have reached that post since the fraternal group organized in the state in the early 1900s, and Jerry Sullivan was the first—and only—one from the Fredericksburg area to do so.
“Jerry was involved with a tremendous amount of fundraising, helping to make sure people in the community got the help they needed,” the elder Limerick said. “Any of the things we wanted done, he was always the first to offer help.”
He also didn’t hesitate to share his opinion of how it should be done.
“If he had something to say, he was gonna say it,” David Limerick said. “He could sit there and argue you down to the floor for 45 minutes, and then an hour later, it was over, no hard feelings. He knew a lot about the Eagles and how things were supposed to be operated and if they weren’t going that way, he would definitely step in and give you advice of how it was supposed to be done.”
Robert Overkott, a former leader of the local group who’s living in Texas, was among those who posted their condolences. Also shocked by the news, he recalled the way Sullivan was a friend and mentor, especially during his term as president.
“Jerry will be missed by all Eagles everywhere,” Overkott wrote.
Maxine Sullivan said she’s heard from hundreds of people from across the country via cards or Facebook. She had retired early from her job with Stafford County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, before her husband’s term as national president, so she could travel with him. They ended up visiting Aeries in all 50 states.
Hearing from friends, far and wide, has helped with her grief.
“I’ve gotten lots of phone calls and virtual hugs,” she said. “It’s good to know there were so many people that thought highly of him and liked him and loved him. That makes me feel good.”
While Jerry Sullivan was a charter member of the Aerie on Cool Springs Road in Stafford, he also maintained memberships at chapters in Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Williamsburg and Sunnyslope, Ariz. Raising money was a big part of his work, and during his year as national president, he chose a charity near and dear to his heart and family.
His efforts generated more than $100,000 for research of the autoimmune disease lupus, Robert Limerick said. Jerry Sullivan’s twin daughters, Rachel Sullivan and Renee Bush, have suffered with the ailment since they were teenagers.
Jerry Sullivan also was proud that the local Eagles gave scholarships to students in 14 local high schools and supported local Scouts. This year alone, the organization has given away about $280,000 to local charities, David Limerick said, including gifts for senior citizens who don’t have any family and food baskets to those who are struggling.
In a 2017 story in The Free Lance–Star, Jerry Sullivan noted how proud he was of the way the Stafford Aerie, formed in 1985, had helped the community around it.
“A good thing about our organization is that we’re one of very few that gives 100 percent of the money raised for charity to charity,” he said. “None of it goes to administration.”
He and his wife regularly dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus for Christmas functions. “He loved children,” said Robert Limerick.
As Maxine Sullivan has thought about how quickly the disease claimed her husband, she’s grateful that he didn’t suffer longer.
“It was bad enough it went on for three weeks,” she said. “He wouldn’t have been happy if it had been some long drawn-out illness, and he couldn’t get up and do things. It was his time, and God called him home, that’s what I believe.”
She also tested positive for the virus, but her symptoms weren’t nearly as severe.
Robert Limerick and his sister also contracted COVID-19 after a trip to Tennessee, even though he said they wore masks and used hand sanitizers. Both are recovering, but still are tired and have coughs. While they’d been careful before Jerry Sullivan’s sickness and death, he said they’re taking even more precautions in the wake of it.
“Until you know somebody that has this, it’s not a big deal,” he said. “Once you start knowing people that have it, you start looking at yourself a little bit harder.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425