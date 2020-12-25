Virus claims 'larger than life' community supporter Jerry Sullivan

He’d had many jobs over the years, including as a vending machine technician before he went into business for himself. He worked in the wholesale car industry, then as a taxi driver, and he “did everything with a purpose and a passion,” according to his obituary.

But his talents really soared with the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Sullivan and Limerick’s father, David, were among the charter members of the Fredericksburg Aerie 4123, and Sullivan rose through the ranks of local, state and national leadership.

In 2016–17, he became what’s known as “Grand Worthy President,” the leader of all fraternal Eagle chapters in the United States and Canada. Only two Virginians have reached that post since the fraternal group organized in the state in the early 1900s, and Jerry Sullivan was the first—and only—one from the Fredericksburg area to do so.

“Jerry was involved with a tremendous amount of fundraising, helping to make sure people in the community got the help they needed,” the elder Limerick said. “Any of the things we wanted done, he was always the first to offer help.”

He also didn’t hesitate to share his opinion of how it should be done.