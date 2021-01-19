Virus prompts lockdown of Rappahannock Regional Jail

The entire Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford County was placed under lockdown Monday due to suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff.

Jail Superintendent Kevin Hudson informed members of the jail advisory board of the lockdown in an email Monday afternoon.

"Over the past two days we have had additional staff tested. Several have tested positive, and several are awaiting results," Hudson wrote. "In addition, we have also identified several other inmates showing COVID-19 symptoms. They have been medically isolated and are also awaiting test results."

Last week, Daniel Correll, a former inmate at the jail, tested positive for COVID-19 the day after his release.

Hudson said three inmate housing units "are of concern" and that individuals in those units are being screened by medical staff twice a day.

Hudson said the jail would try to "alleviate unnecessary movement" by asking local courts to reschedule in-person appearances that were scheduled this week.

He said the jail is attempting to communicate with the local health department's epidemiologist.

Hudson said Tuesday that he has "no time frame" for how long the lockdown will last. He said tablets and phones will be made available "as much as possible" so that inmates can communicate with their family members during the lockdown.