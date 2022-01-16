Virus testing center will open at FredNats Ballpark next week

There probably won’t be peanuts and Cracker Jacks available, but FredNats Ballpark soon will be offering COVID-19 tests.

Fredericksburg has one of nine new Community Testing Centers opening in Virginia this month. A vendor working for the state health department will set up a heated tent at the ballpark, which is in Central Park at 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg.

The center will operate by appointment only, starting Monday, Jan. 24, and be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. An earlier opening was delayed because of inclement weather.

Those interested in making an appointment can go to vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointments and search for the 22401 ZIP code. As noted on the website, appointments fill up quickly and those interested are encouraged to check back repeatedly for open slots.

When appointments at the local center become filled, the facility no longer shows up on the statewide search.

Earlier this month, former Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the new centers would help fill the testing void that’s been created in the wake of the fast-spreading omicron variant. The nine new centers are operating in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke—the same places were state-operated Community Vaccination Centers opened in October.

The new testing centers plan to provide 50,000 tests in January alone, Northam said.

Tests are free and available by appointment to anyone age 3 and older. No rapid tests will be available. Instead, workers will administer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests in which nostrils are swabbed, then specimen samples are sent to labs.

Results are available in two to three days and are texted or emailed to those tested, based on information they’ve entered when making appointments.

People who need help making appointments can contact the Rappahannock Area Health District call center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540/899-4797.

The local health district has held testing clinics in the community throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer. But it probably won’t hold one in the city when the testing center opens at the ballpark, she said.

Northam said the centers are being funded with an initial $5 million from the Virginia Department of Health, which will seek reimbursement from FEMA.

Also this week, the federal government will launch a website where Americans can order free COVID-19 tests. The website COVIDTests.gov opens Wednesday and each household will be able to request four tests. There are no shipping costs and people do not have to enter a credit card number, according to the website.

The rapid tests won’t necessarily include a rapid delivery. The White House said last week that tests typically ship seven to 12 days after ordering through the U.S. Postal Service, which may take another one to three days to ship the package.

In addition, private insurance companies are required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests per month for people who have ordered them through online retailers or purchased them at pharmacies.