 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Visit a 'Magical Winter Garden' on Zoom at Culpeper Library
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Visit a 'Magical Winter Garden' on Zoom at Culpeper Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Garden

The Culpeper Library Youth Services Department will present a 'Magical Winter Garden' on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

 CONTRIBUTED

Cheerful vintage television with neon bright colors has inspired the Culpeper County Library youth services department to recreate a “Magical Winter Garden” right here in town for a virtual gathering this coming week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Inspiration for the Zoom family program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 comes from “The Magic Garden” TV show of WPIX-11.The locally produced children’s series aired in the New York City metro area between 1972 and 1984, starring the pigtailed hosts, Paula and Carole. The duo sat on giant toadstools, spoke to flowers, sang songs and told stories.

For the Culpeper Library event, staff members Miss Hannah, Miss Rebecca and Miss Walda will be live in a December Garden for owl fun, winter stories, movement songs, and jokes from giggling flowers.

E-mail lbostian@cclva.org or visit the Facebook Event post for the Zoom link. Can’t make it on Zoom? Look for the video at youtube.com/culpepercountylibrary.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump continues federal executions amid transition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News