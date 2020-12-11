Visit a 'Magical Winter Garden' on Zoom at Culpeper Library

Cheerful vintage television with neon bright colors has inspired the Culpeper County Library youth services department to recreate a “Magical Winter Garden” right here in town for a virtual gathering this coming week.

Inspiration for the Zoom family program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 comes from “The Magic Garden” TV show of WPIX-11.The locally produced children’s series aired in the New York City metro area between 1972 and 1984, starring the pigtailed hosts, Paula and Carole. The duo sat on giant toadstools, spoke to flowers, sang songs and told stories.

For the Culpeper Library event, staff members Miss Hannah, Miss Rebecca and Miss Walda will be live in a December Garden for owl fun, winter stories, movement songs, and jokes from giggling flowers.

E-mail lbostian@cclva.org or visit the Facebook Event post for the Zoom link. Can’t make it on Zoom? Look for the video at youtube.com/culpepercountylibrary.