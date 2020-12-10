Visiting hours reduced at Culpeper hospital as COVID cases rise, flu season arrives

“While we recognize the important role loved ones play in supporting the health of our patients, our goal is to do so in a manner that protects all parties involved,” Pilong said. “The decision to adjust visiting hours is intended to protect team members and community members — and preserve hospital resources — as we enter into flu season.”

All Novant Health UVA Health System visitors should remain with the patient in the facility. If the patient leaves the department for medical imaging or other testing, the visitor should remain in the patient’s assigned room with their mask on or return to their vehicle until the patient returns. Common areas and waiting areas should be avoided, and cafeterias are currently closed to visitors.

Visiting hour restrictions do not apply to the one healthy adult laboring mothers designate to accompany them for the entirety of their stay or visitors appointed as designated guardians of minors or adults requiring guardianship. Visiting hour restrictions also do not apply to Emergency Department visitors. However, if a patient is transferred to an inpatient area, visitation will be limited to noon to 5 p.m.