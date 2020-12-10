Visiting hours reduced at Culpeper hospital as COVID cases rise, flu season arrives

Visiting hours at the Culpeper hospital and two other regional facilities are being scaled back as COVID cases rise and flu season arrives.
Effective Thursday, Dec. 10, approved visits with patients may occur noon to 5 p.m. daily at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center.
Each patient will still be allowed one healthy visitor older than 18, according to a health system news release. Novant Health UVA is not currently allowing visits with COVID-19 positive patients or persons under investigation for COVID-19.
Visitors will need to have their temperature taken and pass COVID-19 screening questions each time they enter a Novant Health UVA Health System facility. Additionally, approved visitors will always be required to wear a mask and a wristband given during screening.
“As we continue to evaluate the prevalence of respiratory illness in our community and the increase of COVID-19 cases throughout our area, the safety of our team members, patients and community members remains our top priority,” said Al Pilong, chief executive officer, Novant Health UVA Health System.
Visiting hours in the hospitals were previously 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Reducing patient visiting hours aligns with the latest recommendations from the CDC, VDH and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, the release stated.
“While we recognize the important role loved ones play in supporting the health of our patients, our goal is to do so in a manner that protects all parties involved,” Pilong said. “The decision to adjust visiting hours is intended to protect team members and community members — and preserve hospital resources — as we enter into flu season.”
All Novant Health UVA Health System visitors should remain with the patient in the facility. If the patient leaves the department for medical imaging or other testing, the visitor should remain in the patient’s assigned room with their mask on or return to their vehicle until the patient returns. Common areas and waiting areas should be avoided, and cafeterias are currently closed to visitors.
Visiting hour restrictions do not apply to the one healthy adult laboring mothers designate to accompany them for the entirety of their stay or visitors appointed as designated guardians of minors or adults requiring guardianship. Visiting hour restrictions also do not apply to Emergency Department visitors. However, if a patient is transferred to an inpatient area, visitation will be limited to noon to 5 p.m.
The Behavioral Health Inpatient Unit at Prince William Medical Center remains closed to visitors. Visitors are also not allowed in outpatient areas with the following exceptions: minors or adults requiring guardianship can be accompanied by an adult; with approval of care teams, patients may bring one healthy adult support person for special circumstances (e.g., appointments with provider to discuss test results or plan of care in provider-based clinics or outpatient clinics); expectant mothers may bring one healthy adult support person with them to obstetrical ultrasound appointments.
For information, see NovantHealthUVA.org/HereForYou.
