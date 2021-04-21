Visitors meet Sam Grant at Culpeper's Burgandine House

It’s not every day that one gets to chat with Ulysses S. Grant.
But that was possible for time travelers last weekend when the Union armies’ general in chief returned to Culpeper, where he charted the Civil War’s final chapter.
Grant’s cavalry commander, Maj. Gen. Phil Sheridan, was present, too, as were other officers of the Union’s leading force, the Army of the Potomac.
The occasion was the Burgandine House’s free, annual living-history event, held each spring at the historic site’s grassy grounds.
Arnold Smith of Madison County brought his grandson, Chase Washington of Culpeper, because he likes history. Smith wanted Chase to learn about what happened in Culpeper during the 1860s.
“I’ve lived in the area many years but I’ve never seen the Burgandine House. I’m glad to finally come here and see it,” Smith said. “I’ve always wanted to know the history here. It’s the first time I’ve been here, and this event was the perfect time to come by.”
Volunteer caretaker Susan Williams, dressed in period garb, shared the circa-1800 structure’s history with the Madison grandfather. The Burgandine House, which is listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places, is reputed to be Culpeper’s oldest surviving residence.
Williams said Mrs. Allen, who owned the house during the Civil War, wrote in her diary that Union troops lived there when their army occupied the town during the winter of 1863–64.
It is likely Grant stopped at Mrs. Allen’s to visit his troops when he arrived in Culpeper in the spring to take command of the Army of the Potomac, per President Abraham Lincoln’s orders, Williams said.
On Saturday, Brian Withrow of Stafford County portrayed the Union general, known for his calm, courage, and ever-present cigars.
In addition to Phil Sheridan, re-enactors portrayed other Union officers and a military physician who tended to the war’s wounded.
The experience gave visitors a taste of how local residents were affected by the nation’s deadliest conflict.
Volunteers cooked lamb, venison and biscuits over a campfire, giving visitors an idea of how 19th-century people ate.
Williams noted that 120,000 Union troops occupied Culpeper County, with concentrations at Brandy Station and Culpeper Court House. The county had only 12,000 residents.
“It’s no wonder there was nothing left when the army finally left in early May 1864,” she said.
Come May 1874, Grant launched his Overland Campaign from Culpeper County, pursuing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s vaunted Army of Northern Virginia toward Richmond. Eleven months later, Lee surrendered his army at Appomattox Court House.
In a medical tent, Timon K. Linn represented Dr. Joseph K. Barnes, surgeon general of the United States.
Explaining that the average amputation during the Civil War took about seven minutes, Linn let visitors hold guns and swords of the era and feel how heavy they were, and showed the damage they did to the human body, using models.
Manassas resident John Myers portrayed Col. John Rice, a Union officer who led the 75th Regiment of United States Colored Troops.
Donations to the Burgandine House are always welcome, Williams said.
For more information on the historic site, call 540-718-4941 or visit civilwaria.org, the website of the Civil War Impressionist Association.
