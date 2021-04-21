Visitors meet Sam Grant at Culpeper's Burgandine House

It’s not every day that one gets to chat with Ulysses S. Grant.

But that was possible for time travelers last weekend when the Union armies’ general in chief returned to Culpeper, where he charted the Civil War’s final chapter.

Grant’s cavalry commander, Maj. Gen. Phil Sheridan, was present, too, as were other officers of the Union’s leading force, the Army of the Potomac.

The occasion was the Burgandine House’s free, annual living-history event, held each spring at the historic site’s grassy grounds.

Arnold Smith of Madison County brought his grandson, Chase Washington of Culpeper, because he likes history. Smith wanted Chase to learn about what happened in Culpeper during the 1860s.

“I’ve lived in the area many years but I’ve never seen the Burgandine House. I’m glad to finally come here and see it,” Smith said. “I’ve always wanted to know the history here. It’s the first time I’ve been here, and this event was the perfect time to come by.”