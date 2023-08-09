The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is bringing together warbirds and veterans at Culpeper Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend, Aug. 12-13, for the Warbird Showcase.

The mission of the Capital Wing is to preserve, as flying history, its WWII warbirds to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew these vintage aircraft, according to a release from Pete Ballard.

The Americans in Wartime Experience of Fairfax is bringing its mobile “Voices of Freedom” recording studio to the Capital Wing event to provide veterans an opportunity to preserve their stories for future generations.

Each story is captured on video in a mobile recording studio, and a copy of the recording is later provided to the veteran.

Voices of Freedom intends to educate visitors, especially school-aged young people, by preserving and creatively retelling individual stories of personal experiences, realities of war and sacrifices made by Americans of all walks of life during difficult moments in our history, according to the release.

Many family members commented after the interviews that they heard stories and found out things about their loved one they never knew, Ballard said. Stories of wartime experiences that have been tucked away in the memory of the veteran for many years, and in some instances, decades.

Veterans of any American conflict from WWII to the present who attend the Warbird Showcase can record their stories for posterity. They can simply walk-up to the Voices of Freedom trailer at the Culpeper Regional Airport, or reserve a specific recording time by contacting CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.

The public is invited to attend the Warbird Showcase to see and hear warbirds of WWII take to the skies. Rides will be available in three different aircraft, all built in 1942 — a Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane, Waco UPF-7 biplane with room for two passengers, and a Piper L-4 Grasshopper. Advance rides can be purchased at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org or at the airport, if available.

Visitors can also take the TBM Avenger “Wing Walk” where they can walk on the wing of the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII and see the cockpit or climb in the twin 50-caliber machine-gun turret from a WWII B-26 bomber. On display in the Capital Wing hangar at Culpeper Regional Airport will be the rare Stinson OY-1, which flew off the escort carrier White Plains at the Battle of Saipan in June 1944. Visitors can also view progress being made on the restoration of the Vultee BT-13 Valiant basic fighter trainer.

The Capital Wing Post eXchange will have a variety of military aviation themed items for sale and can make personalized dog tags on an original 1941 U.S. Army dog tag machine. The Capital Wing will be selling a variety of authentic aircraft cockpit instruments and hot dogs for lunch will be available for a nominal donation.

The Capital Wing CAF is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization.