Volunteer firefighters contain hot tar spill from overturned tanker in Culpeper

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1 was first on scene for a recent hazmat spill at a major intersection, employing an expedited response to avert environmental disaster.

The West Davis Street company was dispatched at 8:11 a.m. on Sept. 17 for an overturned tanker leaking fluid at the intersection of Germanna and Zachary Taylor Highways near the Town of Culpeper.

Quick defensive actions allowed firefighters to contain hot tar leaking from the overturned tanker, protecting vegetation and diverting it from a stormwater ditch along Zachary Taylor Highway, according to a CCVFD post.

Of the 6,058 gallons of hot tar, approximately 1,800 gallons leaked, with 4,200 gallons recovered and offloaded prior to up-righting the tanker. Crews were on the scene for about five and a half hours addressing the incident with Rescue Engine 1 and Pumper 1, the post said.

CCVFD Capt. Travis Kenney had command and coordinated the response. There were no injuries to personnel on scene. The volunteer company thanked everyone involved for making the incident successful.

Helping at the scene or with containment were Culpeper County Emergency Services, Cedar Mountain Stone, Virginia State Police, Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Payne’s Towing, VDOT and K & M Equipment Rentals.