Volunteer peacebuilding ambassador information meeting in Warrenton

Interested in joining a local team of Volunteer Peacebuilding Ambassadors?

The Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center invites the public to a meeting next week to learn about the Community Justice & Peacebuilding “Community Peacebuilding Ambassador” program. Participants will learn conflict resolution skills and techniques from center experts at the meeting 5:30-7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 98 Alexandria Pike, Suite 53 in Warrenton, according to a release.

Peacebuilding ambassadors will learn more about their own style of conflict resolution and broaden options for dealing with professional, workplace, school and community disputes.

The Community Justice and Peacebuilding offers early access to mediation and restorative justice practices to local communities. The program provides tools and skills necessary to better handle conflict and reduce stress, the release stated. Refreshments provided.

RSVP cjp.pdrc@gmail.com or 540/347-6650 by Nov. 8.

Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center is a Fauquier County nonprofit started in 1990 by a group of civic-minded citizens. The group provides free and reduced mediation services in person and virtually with a focus on peaceful resolution of conflict and restorative justice.