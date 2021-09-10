Volunteers prep Culpeper National Cemetery for 9/11's 20th anniversary

Hogan said a new generation of soldiers answered the call when freedom was threatened.

"Like the over 400 first responders of 9/11, many of these warriors gave their lives," he said. "And not for their freedom, but for ours."

The national nonprofit Carry The Load initiated the 9/11-linked volunteer cleanup at national cemeteries across the country, Hogan said. The group's mission is to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of U.S. military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families.

"It teaches a lot when you volunteer," said Nadine Urban, who came to Culpeper from Herndon to clean headstones. "It shows respect for these people, who should not be forgotten, who gave of themselves for all of us."

The Layman family came from Spotsylvania County—Trevor, 13; Tevin, 12; Tyler, 9; and Tegan, 7, with mom Heather and dad Toby, retired from the Navy.

"We heard about it from a homeschool co-op we're a part of, and thought it would be a great opportunity for our boys," Heather Layman said. "We felt it was the right thing to do today; it gives us a chance to give back."

Dawn Miller traveled from Waynesboro, and said she was grateful for the chance to help out, as she pumped water into a bucket.