Volunteers prep Culpeper National Cemetery for 9/11's 20th anniversary

Sept. 11, 2001, was our generation's Pearl Harbor, Culpeper National Cemetery Director Jason Hogan says.
"There is no other single day in our lifetime when Americans from every corner of our nation could put every difference aside and embrace one another," Hogan said Friday morning to volunteers assembling there. "We dropped to our knees, we wept together."
About 40 people gathered in the historic burial ground on a beautiful fall morning much like that the one on that terrible day 20 years ago.
Equipped with buckets of water and scrub brushes, the volunteers came from near and far for the National Day of Service and Remembrance—to beautify the grounds and clean the headstones of the U.S. military personnel interred there. The cemetery was established in 1867 to accommodate the Union dead from the battles of Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station, fought in Culpeper County during the American Civil War.
Hogan spoke to the volunteers as they prepared to work, noting a link between military servicemen and servicewomen and the nearly 3,000 souls who perished during the terrorist attacks two decades past.
"Collectively, the attack on the Pentagon and the actions of the first responders that day inspired a new generation of service," he said. "Their humility—their poise—showcased American resolve as the recruiting stations were flooded with men and women of every age and every background."
Hogan said a new generation of soldiers answered the call when freedom was threatened.
"Like the over 400 first responders of 9/11, many of these warriors gave their lives," he said. "And not for their freedom, but for ours."
The national nonprofit Carry The Load initiated the 9/11-linked volunteer cleanup at national cemeteries across the country, Hogan said. The group's mission is to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of U.S. military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families.
"It teaches a lot when you volunteer," said Nadine Urban, who came to Culpeper from Herndon to clean headstones. "It shows respect for these people, who should not be forgotten, who gave of themselves for all of us."
The Layman family came from Spotsylvania County—Trevor, 13; Tevin, 12; Tyler, 9; and Tegan, 7, with mom Heather and dad Toby, retired from the Navy.
"We heard about it from a homeschool co-op we're a part of, and thought it would be a great opportunity for our boys," Heather Layman said. "We felt it was the right thing to do today; it gives us a chance to give back."
Dawn Miller traveled from Waynesboro, and said she was grateful for the chance to help out, as she pumped water into a bucket.
"I want to contribute in any way I can," Miller said. "I'm just glad I can do anything to help."
As she and her two children were in the midst of cleaning the white marble stones, Ariane Mosser of Fredericksburg called daughter Avery, age 4, and son Caiden, who is 6, together for an impromptu prayer.
"It's important for us as Americans to make sure our children understand the price these people have paid for freedom," Mosser said. "This is one way for me to show them, to teach them."
