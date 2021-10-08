Voter registration deadline for Nov. 2 election is Tuesday, Oct. 12

The registration deadline to vote in the upcoming elections is this Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Successful registration enables all eligible Virginians to cast ballots in the Nov. 2 election.

Voter registration applications and updates must be postmarked by Oct. 12. In-person applications made in the local registrar offices must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 12. Online applications must be submitted by 11:59 pm on Oct. 12.

Any Virginian can check or update their registration information or register for the first time at Virginia Dept. of Elections site vote.elections.virginia.gov. Registered voters can also preview their ballot and request an absentee ballot through the website.

“Online voter registration makes voting more accessible for residents of Virginia,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections in a release. "The Virginia Department of Elections is committed to making voting as accessible and secure as possible."

To register to vote in Virginia, one must be a U.S. citizen, be a resident of Virginia, be at least 18 years old by the upcoming Nov. 2 General Election, have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony and have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated. Contact 800/552-9745.