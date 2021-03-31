Voter turnout robust in Culpeper special election, registrar says

But after Tuesday’s 16-hour work day, Clements and his team are now busy sifting through the numbers to settle on the election’s official result.

“Our primary focus yesterday and all of this week is completing the work required for the certification of this election’s results,” he said.

The Voter Registrar’s Office hasn’t gotten to the point where it can compile the various costs of the special election and determine its price tag, Clements said.

“We realize people want to know this cost,” he said. “As soon as it can be done, it will be.”

Asked if he anticipates a challenge to the unofficial election results, Clements declined to comment.

More votes were cast for the November 2020 election than any previous one, Clements said. Turnout then, as people chose between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden, was nearly 80 percent of Culpeper’s registered voters.

Other recent Culpeper special elections were held in November when general-election voting occurred, such as the state referenda on which people cast ballots last fall.