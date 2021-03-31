Voter turnout robust in Culpeper special election, registrar says

Voter turnout was healthy in the special election for Culpeper Circuit Court clerk that was decided Tuesday, county Voter Registrar James Clements said late Wednesday.
No official results have been certified yet, but turnout for the special election was roughly 20 percent of that for the November 2020 election, Clements said in an interview.
Interim Clerk Carson W. Beard, 30, received 4,459 votes, or 71.01 of the total, to Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall D. Keene’s 1,817 votes, or 28.94 percent, it was reported unofficially Tuesday night on the State Board of Elections website.
“I think turnout was very positive,” Clements said. “... Definitely, some precincts were prepared for a slower day than they experienced.”
Culpeper County residents began voting Feb. 12 in the special election. Election officials anticipated overall turnout might be higher than some people would expect, because they understood how Virginia has expanded opportunities for people to vote, he said.
“We knew it’s never been easier to vote in Virginia—with no-excuse and early voting, the expansion of mail-in balloting and keeping all our polling places open on Election Day,” Clements said. “With the changes in the mechanics of how voting works, that’s how the numbers are going.”
But after Tuesday’s 16-hour work day, Clements and his team are now busy sifting through the numbers to settle on the election’s official result.
“Our primary focus yesterday and all of this week is completing the work required for the certification of this election’s results,” he said.
The Voter Registrar’s Office hasn’t gotten to the point where it can compile the various costs of the special election and determine its price tag, Clements said.
“We realize people want to know this cost,” he said. “As soon as it can be done, it will be.”
Asked if he anticipates a challenge to the unofficial election results, Clements declined to comment.
More votes were cast for the November 2020 election than any previous one, Clements said. Turnout then, as people chose between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden, was nearly 80 percent of Culpeper’s registered voters.
Other recent Culpeper special elections were held in November when general-election voting occurred, such as the state referenda on which people cast ballots last fall.
General elections are scheduled by Congress, the commonwealth and localities. A special election is anything that deviates from that normal schedule, Clements said.
The March 30 race was the first Culpeper special election held separately from a general-election date that Clements had worked, he said.
