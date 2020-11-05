VOTES FOR WOMEN

Amissville resident Camilla Gaudioso, an employee at the Culpeper office of Virginia Cooperative Extension (where this photo was taken), shows off her Halloween suffragette costume, especially applicable in this election week.

Gaudioso said she values historical accuracy, pointing out her costume has knit stockings and no zippers.

“The myriad underthings our forebears wore is mindblowing,” she said. “I tediously acquired them all this year so I could really inhabit the role.”

A staunch advocate for voting rights, Gaudioso said, “I think it’s important for folks not to take their vote for granted. If you’re not a white, landed male, know that someone who came before fought very hard for your right to vote.”

She quoted suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt, who said, “Women have suffered agony of soul which you can never comprehend, that you and your daughters might inherit political freedom. That vote has been costly. Prize it!”