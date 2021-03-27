VOTING INFO: Clerk of the Court Special Election Tuesday in Culpeper

Culpeper is holding a county-wide Special Election this Tuesday, March 30 to fill the constitutional office of Clerk of the Court.

All registered County voters are eligible to vote in this two-way election for the new chief officer of the clerk's office of Culpeper County Circuit Court, a contest between the incumbent and the current school board chairman, one of various other positions the challenger holds.

This election was ordered by the Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Clerk Janice Corbin for the duration of the term ending Dec. 31, 2023.

As of late Friday afternoon, 2,123 people or 6 percent of registered voters had cast ballots early in the Special Election, including 1,477 in-person inside the Main Street registrar's office and 646 returned by mail.

"We’re looking forward to a good day on Tuesday," said James Clements, Culpeper County General Registrar & Director of Elections. "The weather forecast is calling for a beautiful spring day and our Election Officers are looking forward to seeing their neighbors at the polls."

TIME: Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BALLOT: County of Culpeper Special Election Clerk of the Court