VOTING INFO: Polls to open Tuesday for special election in Culpeper County

Culpeper is holding a county-wide Special Election this Tuesday, March 30 to fill the constitutional office of Clerk of the Court.
All registered county voters are eligible to vote in this two-way election for the new chief officer of the clerk's office of Culpeper County Circuit Court, a contest between interim Clerk Carson Beard and Marshall Keene, current chairman of the Culpeper County School Board and chair of the Culpeper County Republican Committee.
This election was ordered by the Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Clerk Janice Corbin for the duration of the term ending Dec. 31, 2023. Though the clerk's election could have happened along with other local offices up for election in 2021, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors moved to hold a special election for the office on March 30, with an estimated cost of $86,000.
As of late Friday afternoon, 2,123 people or 6 percent of registered voters had cast ballots early in the Special Election, including 1,477 in-person inside the Main Street registrar's office and 646 returned by mail.
"We’re looking forward to a good day on Tuesday," said James Clements, Culpeper County General Registrar & Director of Elections. "The weather forecast is calling for a beautiful spring day and our Election Officers are looking forward to seeing their neighbors at the polls."
TIME: Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
BALLOT: County of Culpeper Special Election Clerk of the Court
CANDIDATES: Carson Beard, acting incumbent, and Marshall Keene, chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee
PRECINCT POLLING PLACES:
West Fairfax–Culpeper Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
East Fairfax–Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center
Eggbornsville (Catalpa District)–Emerald Hill Elementary School, 11245 Rixeyville Rd.
Cardova (Catalpa)–Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd.
Willow Shade (Catalpa)–St. Lukes Lutheran Church, 1200 Old Rixeyville Rd.
Eldorado (Salem District)–Salem Volunteer Fire Department, 13428 Scotts Mill Rd.
Browns Store (Salem)–Reva Volunteer Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Rd.
Jeffersonton (Jefferson District)–Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd.
Rixeyville (Jefferson)–Hazel River Assembly of God Church, 14383 Hazel River Church Rd.
Mitchells (Cedar Mountain District)–Mitchells Presbyterian Church, 12229 Mitchell Rd.
Pearl Sample (Cedar Mountain)– The Carver Center, 9432 N. James Madison Highway
South Ridge (Cedar Mountain)–Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd.
Brandy Station (Stevensburg District)– Brandy Station Fire Department, 19601 Church Rd.
Lignum (Stevensburg)–Hopewell Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Rd.
Richardsville (Stevensburg District) – Richardsville Fire Hall, 29361 Eleys Ford Rd.