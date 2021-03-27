VOTING INFO: Polls to open Tuesday for special election in Culpeper County

Culpeper is holding a county-wide Special Election this Tuesday, March 30 to fill the constitutional office of Clerk of the Court.

All registered county voters are eligible to vote in this two-way election for the new chief officer of the clerk's office of Culpeper County Circuit Court, a contest between interim Clerk Carson Beard and Marshall Keene, current chairman of the Culpeper County School Board and chair of the Culpeper County Republican Committee.

This election was ordered by the Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Clerk Janice Corbin for the duration of the term ending Dec. 31, 2023. Though the clerk's election could have happened along with other local offices up for election in 2021, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors moved to hold a special election for the office on March 30, with an estimated cost of $86,000.

As of late Friday afternoon, 2,123 people or 6 percent of registered voters had cast ballots early in the Special Election, including 1,477 in-person inside the Main Street registrar's office and 646 returned by mail.