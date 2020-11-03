Voting off to a smooth start in Culpeper

Chief Election Officer Robert McCall said about 67 people were in line when the East Fairfax voting precinct opened at the Culpeper County Library at 7 a.m. this morning.

"Just a bit of a crowd to start out and work through, but since then it's been pretty steady with little waiting," McCall said. "When we opened, 48 percent of eligible voters in our precinct had already voted."

Early in-person voting began on Sept. 18 statewide, locally at the Culpeper Elections office on Main Street downtown. Voters could also cast their ballots by mail this year without the necessity of providing an excuse, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an effort to prevent crowds on Nov. 3.

As of 11 a.m. 515 people had voted at East Fairfax, reported Ruby Burke, another elections volunteer.

"The Elections Office provided 1,500 ballots, that's about how many they estimate will vote here by the end of the day," she said.

