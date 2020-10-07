Voting registration deadline nears; voters can check ballot status

If you or someone you know has not yet registered to vote in Virginia, now is the time to do it. Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the deadline for in-person, online or by mail registration—less than a week away.

Voters can register online at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/regis.../how-to-register/ .

Some may worry about mailing ballots. Voters can verify that their ballot was received by visiting the State Department of Elections website at www.vote.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation.

Select “Check registration status,” a green button, complete the information on the form that appears, and pull up your record. When it appears, scroll down to see a list of all the elections you’ve voted in. Your 2020 ballot status will be listed at the top.

Ballots that are mailed in will be processed on or before Election Day and will go into results for the Central Absentee Precinct (CAP) on Election Day.

“We are required by law to contact voters whose ballots are returned with any reason that they might not be counted,” said James Clements, Culpeper County registrar, in an email to the Star-Exponent. “So anyone who has dropped a ballot at our office can be confident their ballot is also OK.”