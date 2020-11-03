Voting steady at The Carver Center, first time Culpeper County polling place

Nearly 51 percent of active voters registered in Culpeper County’s Pearl Sample voting precinct had already voted when polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, General Election Day.
By around 11:30 a.m., another 532 Pearl Sample voters had cast ballots for the first time ever at The Carver Center on U.S. Route 15.
A former regional high school for Black students during segregation, the historic site replaced the former voting location at the local office of Rappahanock Electric Cooperative, which remains closed due to the pandemic.
“We lucked out,” said Chief Officer of the Election Joan Proctor of so many people voting early. “Usually on a presidential election, there’s no time to breathe.”
The pace was steady, but not crowded in one of Culpeper’s southernmost precincts, steps from the Cedar Mountain Battlefield.
Forty people were lined up at 6 a.m. when polls opened, Proctor said, and a total of 82 voters went through in the first half-hour.
“It’s been a good day—no upset people, not upset with the new venue or anything,” she said.
Members of both the Culpeper County Democratic and Republican committees set up tables outside The Carver Center for Election Day and the tone between them was civil.
“It’s a critical election,” said GOP Committee member Deborah Desilets, mother of Joe Desilets, campaign manager for congressional candidate Nick Freitas, a Virginia House of Delegates member from Culpeper.
The 2020 election is about freedom and liberty, Desilets said, adding it's not what presidential candidate Joe Biden would offer.
Mary Jo Monahan represented Culpeper Democrats. She reported no incidents at the polling place.
“We are very happy people have been polite,” she said.
Something no other polling precinct in Culpeper County offered on Tuesday was a voting exhibit in the Carver 4-County Museum inside the former school. Carver alumnus Jane Pollard manned the displays that were free for browsing before and after people cast ballots.
“When Women Use Their Power” featured the first 16 women of color from Culpeper County who voted when females got the right to vote with the 19th Amendment in the autumn of 1920.
Another exhibit now on display lists men of color from Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock who were the first to vote in 1869 when voting rights were extended to Black men.
“We wanted this exhibit to be open because it is appropriate for what we are doing today and with the children being home from school, it’s important they can come in and see this and read this because a lot of it is not in the history books,” Pollard said.
The women’s exhibit was especially eye opening for her.
“The things they preserved through. They made a way out of no way. They couldn’t vote, but they didn’t lose their voice,” said Pollard, a Carver student from Rappahannock who graduated in 1965.
Local schoolchildren and parents seeking to visit the exhibit can inquire about making an appointment for groups of 10 or less. Pollard hoped the exhibit would bring an appreciation of the freedom vote in America.
“Reading this helps us to see, for a person of color, had there not been these (constitutional) amendments we still would not have equality. It would be one group making decisions for all,” she said. “It helps everyone understand your vote is your voice, and we don’t have to pay poll tax or take a literacy test,” Pollard mentioned of obstacles put in place to keep people from voting.
Her grandparents had to pay a poll tax to vote, she said.
“And they made sure they never let it get in arrears,” Pollard said.
In an 11 a.m. briefing, Virginia Election Commissioner Chris Piper reported a quiet morning at polls across Virginia with swift movement for voting and no long lines. That’s because more than 2.7 million Virginia voters, or 46 percent, voted early as of close of business on Saturday.
The enthusiasm for early voting was unprecedented, Piper said, adding he felt confident voting would continue to be successful today in the commonwealth.
“Those wishing to vote today can move through quickly,” he said.
