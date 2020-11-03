Voting steady at The Carver Center, first time Culpeper County polling place

“It’s a critical election,” said GOP Committee member Deborah Desilets, mother of Joe Desilets, campaign manager for congressional candidate Nick Freitas, a Virginia House of Delegates member from Culpeper.

The 2020 election is about freedom and liberty, Desilets said, adding it's not what presidential candidate Joe Biden would offer.

Mary Jo Monahan represented Culpeper Democrats. She reported no incidents at the polling place.

“We are very happy people have been polite,” she said.

Something no other polling precinct in Culpeper County offered on Tuesday was a voting exhibit in the Carver 4-County Museum inside the former school. Carver alumnus Jane Pollard manned the displays that were free for browsing before and after people cast ballots.

“When Women Use Their Power” featured the first 16 women of color from Culpeper County who voted when females got the right to vote with the 19th Amendment in the autumn of 1920.

Another exhibit now on display lists men of color from Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock who were the first to vote in 1869 when voting rights were extended to Black men.