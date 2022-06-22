VRE to mark 30 years of service; considers temporary free rides

The Virginia Railway Express will celebrate its 30th birthday this week. The commuter rail service also is considering a fare-free period to help draw back riders as it looks to rebound after the pandemic.

Trains started running out of Manassas on June 22, 1992. Service started a month later, on July 20, in Fredericksburg.

VRE will hold a commemoration from 7–8:10 a.m. Wednesday at the VRE Manassas station. VRE will mark the Fredericksburg launch with a reception after its July 15 meeting.

In the early years, the commuter trains hauled 5,000 riders combined both ways each weekday. The daily two-way passenger trips eventually topped an average of nearly 20,000.

At Friday’s VRE Operations Board meeting, CEO Rich Dalton gave an update on the current ridership, pointing out that total trips in May topped 100,000, continuing a slow, moderate increase. The monthly ridership in June 2021 amounted to 49,437.

In May, there was an average of 4,777 daily rider trips, twice as many as in June 2021.

The increase in ridership is “nice to see,” Dalton said. “From a year-over-year basis, we’ve doubled.”

The average daily rider trips are still staggeringly lower than the pre-pandemic figure, which was more than 18,200.

Although ridership is increasing as the federal government pushes for workers to return to the office, VRE also is considering a move to entice more passengers: free rides.

Dalton told the operations board that “this is a promotional” effort to put in place after Labor Day, when more federal workers are expected to return to office work.

September is traditionally a high rider month, Dalton said, and it looks like it might be that way this year.

The promotion will allow VRE to “thank our passengers for sticking with us, and gives an opportunity for folks that are making choices out there to come experience VRE and hopefully make what we feel is the high-value choice and start using VRE as their commuting option.”

Dalton noted that around the same time as the potential free-fare period, Metro trains will have shutdowns of its blue and yellow lines, which could open an opportunity to draw more riders to VRE.

The free-ride program would amount to a loss of between $1.2 million and $2.1 million, but federal CARES funds connected to the pandemic can be used to offset that.

VRE operations board members were open to the fare-free September promotion.

“Obviously this is going to have, hopefully, a short-term impact we hope will dovetail into some long-term riders,” Stafford County Supervisor Meg Bohmke said. “I think it’s a great opportunity.”

The board is expected to vote on the measure at its July meeting.