VSP: Motorcyclist dies in wreck on 29 in Fauquier while fleeing police

A male motorcyclist died Monday on U.S. Route 29 in Warrenton while reportedly running from police.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal crash that occurred June 28 in Fauquier County following a pursuit initiated by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from Corrine Geller, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police, which is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Suzuki GSXR was traveling north on the highway, attempted to turn into a crossover near Comfort Inn Drive, but was traveling too fast and lost control, Geller said.

The motorcycle went through the median and into the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 29 where it struck two vehicles.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. No one else was injured. VSP did not immediately release the motorcyclist’s name.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated the traffic stop after observing the motorcyclist driving in a reckless manner. The wreck occurred at a high rate of speed, police said.