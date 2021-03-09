Vulcan quarry expansion causes ire among residents

Kortman, who previously rented her home, returned to the area and purchased the same home after she and her husband, who is in the Marine Corps, moved back to Stafford. When they returned, they noticed mature trees that once served as a buffer had been removed. With the trees gone, Kortman said she now hears frequent grinding sounds.

Bridgette Farrell–Kuzma lives on Garfield Street and has also noticed an increase in noise since the trees were removed.

“They were old-growth trees,” she said. “We could hear some noise, but the noise and the visibility of the facility and its operations are just so much more evident now since they did that. Replacing those with a large pile of dirt has not helped with the visibility in terms of the light, the machinery, the trucks and the noise.”

Farrell–Kuzma is concerned some of the trucks associated with the new concrete manufacturing plant might impact the safety of children.

“Kids walk to school,” said Farrell–Kuzma. “If we live this close, we should be able to walk.”

Zuraf wrote that additional vehicle trips would be nominal and five ready-mix trucks would be added to the new concrete manufacturing site.