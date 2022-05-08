 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

W&M MEMORIAL honors ENSLAVED WORKERS

  • 0
William & Mary Slave Memorial Rendering 1 (copy)

A rendering shows the plan for a memorial being developed at the College of William & Mary to honor African-Americans enslaved by the school. It has not been decided where the memorial will go on campus.

 College of WILLIAM & MARY

W&M MEMORIAL honors ENSLAVED WORKERS

WILLIAMSBURG—William & Mary has dedicated a brick memorial that recognizes people who were enslaved by the university.

The Richmond Times–Dispatch reports the memorial is 20 feet high and 16 feet wide. It cost more than $2.9 million to build, including construction and material costs that were impacted by supply chain delays and construction inflation.

The university was chartered in 1693. It benefited from enslaved labor for 170 years.

It’s unclear how many people the university enslaved, but historians have discovered the names of more than 100 people owned by the college or its employees and students.

Enslaved people made the bricks that built the Wren Building, and they erected the building itself.

The design for the memorial, created by Richmond-based architectural firm Baskervill, was chosen in 2020. Richmond-based Kjellstrom & Lee built the memorial.

—The Associated Press

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eastern View announces prom royalty

Eastern View announces prom royalty

Culpeper’s Eastern View High School Prom royalty poses for a photograph Saturday at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center with the theme “Night …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert