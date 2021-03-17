Wakefield Country Day School announces Larner will stay as Head of School

Paul F. Larner has agreed to stay on as Head of School for the 2021-22 school year at Wakefield Country Day School, the school announced this week.

Wakefield's Board of Trustees said Larner, former board chair of the school, assumed the role of Interim Head of School in November 2020 when past Head of School Patrick Finn resigned.

Wakefield is a co-educational, independent, non-sectarian elementary, middle and high school in Rappahannock County on a 12-acre campus near the town of Flint Hill.

Larner earned his bachelor's degree from Haverford College in 1978, his master's with distinction from the University of London in 1982 and his J.D. from the University of Virginia in 1985. He has accrued more than 30 years of legal, financial and administrative experience.

“We plan to build on and expand the sequential, classical and college preparatory education with which we have achieved a 100% college admission rate over the past 50 years," Larner said of his vision for the school. "Our education emphasizes both rigorous academic standards and character development.”

Covid-19 has affected all educational institutions in the past year. The safety of students, staff, and families continues to be of paramount importance at WCDS, according to Mr. Larner.