Wakefield County Day School welcomes international students
Wakefield County Day School welcomes international students

Wakefield

Wakefield Country Day School has students from all over the country and world this year.

 CONTRIBUTED

Gutentag! Hola! Ciao! XieXie! Hello!

Wakefield Country Day School, near the town of Flint Hill, is known for welcoming students from several surrounding counties, including Rappahannock, Fauquier, Prince William, Culpeper and Warren.

This year, WCDS also welcomes a dozen high school students from Germany, Italy, China and Spain—as well as D.C. and New York City, according to a school release.

Several of these students will complete their high school careers at Wakefield while others are on a one-year exchange program.

Natalia, from Spain, loves drawing, history and literature, and wants to become a journalist. It was the Journalism Program at WCDS that drew her to Rappahannock, and its annual trip to the Big Apple and the New York Times.

Jonah, from Germany, loves math and physics, and was most interested in joining the WCDS Jazz Ensemble as a trombonist.

Alessia is from Italy. She loves travel and learning about new cultures and hopes to attend college in the States.

Jeannel is from the Queens, NYC. In a meeting with Dr. Cameron Webb, she was inspired to become a dermatologist, and has dug into her chemistry classes.

While these students have added both culturally and academically to the student body at WCDS, it is also important to show them the beautiful surrounding counties, according to the school release.

Be on the lookout for this group this autumn as they tour Rappahannock, Warren, Culpeper and Fauquier.

Suzanne Zylonis is affiliated with Wakefield County Day School.

