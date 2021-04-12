Walk for Hope this Saturday in Culpeper's Yowell Meadow Park

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pain of losing Ben has not eased for the Long family.

“We know in his heroin clouded mind he thought he was protecting us by leaving this world. He touched so many lives and he had so many friends that loved him. The world is just a little bit darker now without his smile and helping nature,” Ed Long posted. “On Monday I will put on my brave face and go on with my day but my thoughts will be with my son and the life that could have been.”

Ben Long was known for his zest for life and his catch phrase when asked how he was doing, “Living the Dream.” On Easter, a few days before his son’s death anniversary date, Ed Long posted the sunrise photo on their farm.

“This picture is the last picture that Ben took on his phone, sunrise at the farm where he was born and raised. So much beauty but he couldn’t see it. Help my family to help other families in our community to find help and HOPE,” Ed Long posted.

It’s the intent of Saturday’s Walk for Hope, the route for which Ed and Gloria walked over the weekend.

“We can’t turn away and try to ignore the problems in our commnity. Run, walk or just hang out and learn how you can get involved and make a difference,” Living the Dream Foundation posted on Facebook.

Tickets are $25 on EventBrite. Quilt raffle tickets will also be available at the park on Saturday along with McGruff the Crime Dog, face painting, music, Culpeper Medical Center, the mayor and maybe a few other surprises.

