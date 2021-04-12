Walk for Hope this Saturday in Culpeper's Yowell Meadow Park

A slight hue of pink, somehow hopeful, touches the underside of clouds hanging over an expansive Culpeper County farm field at sunrise on a spring day in 2015 in the final photograph Ben Long ever took with his phone at his home.
Long died from suicide on April 12 of that year, six years ago, at the young age of 24. The Culpeper County High School graduate and Eagle Scout who attended college and was on his way in life had struggled with heroin addiction and had lost all hope for recovery.
From his tragic death all too common for too many sprang Living the Dream Foundation and its signature event, Walk for Hope.
Cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the community 5K is back this Saturday, happening 8 a.m. to noon in Yowell Meadow Park. Ed and Gloria Long, Ben’s parents, created the Foundation to help provide programs, awareness and support around suicide, depression and substance abuse.
Over the past years, the nonprofit has hosted several Gatekeeper suicide awareness workshops in the community, said Ed Long. In addition, working with the Culpeper PD, Living the Dream has participated in the Hidden in Plain Sight program and Narcan opioid overdose trainings. The awareness and support group also awards annual scholarships to seniors at Eastern View, Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock high schools.
“I think we have done a little to shed light on the substance abuse and suicide problems in our community,” said Ed Long.
The pain of losing Ben has not eased for the Long family.
“We know in his heroin clouded mind he thought he was protecting us by leaving this world. He touched so many lives and he had so many friends that loved him. The world is just a little bit darker now without his smile and helping nature,” Ed Long posted. “On Monday I will put on my brave face and go on with my day but my thoughts will be with my son and the life that could have been.”
Ben Long was known for his zest for life and his catch phrase when asked how he was doing, “Living the Dream.” On Easter, a few days before his son’s death anniversary date, Ed Long posted the sunrise photo on their farm.
“This picture is the last picture that Ben took on his phone, sunrise at the farm where he was born and raised. So much beauty but he couldn’t see it. Help my family to help other families in our community to find help and HOPE,” Ed Long posted.
It’s the intent of Saturday’s Walk for Hope, the route for which Ed and Gloria walked over the weekend.
“We can’t turn away and try to ignore the problems in our commnity. Run, walk or just hang out and learn how you can get involved and make a difference,” Living the Dream Foundation posted on Facebook.
Tickets are $25 on EventBrite. Quilt raffle tickets will also be available at the park on Saturday along with McGruff the Crime Dog, face painting, music, Culpeper Medical Center, the mayor and maybe a few other surprises.
