WANTED: Culpeper sheriff's office places charges in Christmas Eve graphic shooting

Culpeper County Sheriff’s office on New Year’s Eve identified a wanted subject in the graphic Christmas Eve shooting of a man in both of his knees during a holiday gathering at a home in rural Mitchells.

Adrian Castaneda Cortes, 28, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the Dec. 24, 2021 incident at his residence in the 25000 block of Somerville Road. His last known address is Somerville Road, police said.

Cortes was seen leaving the farming area not far from the state prison in a navy blue 2019 GMC Denali with California tags 14757R2, according to a CCSO release on Dec. 31.The agency described him a Hispanic male, 5’7” and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Cortes is wanted in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of a 36-year-old Reading, Pa. man during a large party with multiple out-of-state guests. Have information or know where the wanted man is? Contact Det. Dana Dodson at 540/727-7520 or 540/727-7900 or anonymously to Culpeper CrimeSolvers 540/727-0300.