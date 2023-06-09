A Washington, D.C. man wanted in various jurisdictions, including Culpeper, faces multiple new charges following a reported foot chase with deputies in Fauquier County.

A traffic stop was conducted on Leroy Keno Stocks, 47, around noon on June 5 for an equipment violation, in the 13100 block of Marsh Road, Route 17, northeast of Sumerduck.

The man initially yielded before driving away from the traffic stop and subsequently fleeing on foot, according to a release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Drones, K9s and Fairfax One assisted in a subsequent search during which Stocks was taken into custody and assessed by EMS for heat related concerns. He was charged with False ID to law enforcement, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, obstruction of justice, eluding, expired vehicle inspection and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Stocks had outstanding capiases issued from Fauquier, Orange and Culpeper related to probation violations, according to the release. He also had outstanding warrants issued from the U.S. Marshals Service for a parole violation and a capias for failure to appear. Stocks is being held in the Fauquier jail without bond eligibility.

A passenger in the vehicle, Alicia Timbers, 37, of Ashburn, was also arrested and charged with identity theft and possession of controlled paraphernalia. She was ordered held until sober, the sheriff’s office said.