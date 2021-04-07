Warbird Showcase cancelled this weekend in Culpeper

The Warbird Showcase scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday at Culpeper Regional Airport has been cancelled, organizers announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force and the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation had jointly planned the event for April 10 and 11, but anticipated stormy weather on Saturday and Sunday have grounded the historic aircraft, they said.

“Our number one goal is the safety of our aircrews and the public flying Warbird Rides,” said Pete Ballard, Assistant Adjutant of the Capital Wing. “When the required minimum weather conditions are not forecast, we don’t fly. It’s that simple.”

The next Warbird Showcase will be on Saturday and Sunday May 22 and 23 at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Warrenton.

The Showcase tour will return to Culpeper on Independence Day weekend, July 3 and 4. Five other cities are also on the schedule this year. All Warbird Showcase events are free to the public.

Flight Adventures are available in 4 WWII warbirds: B-25 Mitchell bomber, TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, Stinson L-5, and Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane. Advance tickets can be purchased online at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/ or https://www.delawareaviationmuseum.org/damf/lhfe/rides.html.