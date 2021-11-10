Ware, Lewis honored at Carver 4-County Museum

Two area women—Culpeper County’s Marlene G. Ware and the late Edna R. Lewis of Orange County—are commanding the Carver 4-County Museum’s online exhibit, “When Women Use Their Power,” through year’s end.
A 1961 graduate of George Washington Carver Regional High School and a 43-year nursing professional, Ware continues to uplift residents through her work with the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary, museum curator Terry Miller and museum board chair Hortense Hinton-Jackson said.
Over the past two years, Ware was instrumental in ensuring that more than 100 local residents protected themselves and others by getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, they said. Having retired after years as a licensed practical nurse at Culpeper Memorial Hospital, she educated and encouraged the residents about the deadly novel coronavirus and defenses against it.
Lewis, called “the grande dame of Southern cooking,” is best known for her 1976 book, “The Taste of Country Cooking.” She was immortalized as one of five celebrity chefs on a U.S. Postal Service “Forever” stamp released in September 2014.
“We are humbled by the overwhelming demand not only to come into the museum to see their displays, but by the public’s interest in viewing their videos from the home page of our website at www.carver4cm.org,” Miller said in a statement Wednesday.
Ware’s strength was founded in her faith and her family, she said. A leader in the Women’s Ministry and Ushers’ Ministry at Emanuel Baptist Church in Orange, she is the wife of Howard B. Ware’ the mother of two daughters, Ailsa and Jennifer; and the grandmother of two, Howard and Kennedy.
“Marlene is one of the women in our midst who impact our lives in ways we do not truly understand,” Dr. Hinton-Jackson said. “That is the key point of our ‘Women’s Power’ exhibit—to identify, comprehend and appreciate the connective tissue that Marlene and women like her weave around our souls unaware, and yet, lead us to safe places.”
Since Lewis died in 2006, her placement on a postage stamp and a mention on “America’s Top Chef” TV show helped heighten interest in Miss Lewis’ philosophy of preparing and eating foods fresh from gardens and in their most flavorful season—a idea now wildly popular the world over as “farm-to-table” cuisine.
In the museum’s video presentation, the narrator reminds viewers that “Edna Lewis preferred to be called a cook, not a chef.”
In November 2001, Bon Appétit magazine published a feature article about Lewis, then 85 and living happily in Decatur, Georgia with her friend, protégé and caretaker, chef Scott Peacock. Twenty years later, the Carver 4-County Museum is displaying that magazine article.
News articles, documentaries and an oral history have focused on Lewis’s start as a cook and partner in the New York City restaurant Café Nicholson, her Southern cooking recipes, and the world-renowned cook’s neatly styled gray hair and fondness for wearing African clothing.
“Among the written cache, we studied the outstanding documentaries by (Orange County historian and journalist) Phil Audibert in “In the Season: The Edna Lewis Story” (1984) and “Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie” (2005) by Bailey Barash, which chronicles her friendship with Scott Peacock,” Miller said.
“The documentaries and articles are all beautifully told,” Hinton-Jackson said. “Our focus is looking beyond a sheer curtain of publicity to trace the teenager that became a successful cookbook author in her mid-50s, an advocate for lard as a flavor necessity, and who died peacefully in Georgia at 89 years old.”
The Carver museum centered its exhibit around three questions that illuminate contemporary issues: (1) What is the meaning of education in her time and place? (2) What is equality of opportunity and what would we give up for it? and (3) What role does nostalgia play in our lives?
The exhibit’s in-person version is being shown at the museum near Rapidan through December.
The museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays. To make an appointment to visit, call Charlotte Carpenter at 540-270-3891 or Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson at 540-829-6331.
Hinton-Jackson is vice chair for history of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, the 501©3 nonprofit that operates the museum. It is administered by a nine-member board of directors.
The museum occupies the former library of the historic school, now called The Carver Center, at 9432 James Madison Highway (U.S. 15) near Culpeper’s Cedar Mountain battlefield. Carver High School educated African American residents from four area counties, including Culpeper, until Virginia desegrated its public schools.
For visitors and volunteers, the museum follows all COVID-19 health precautions urged the Centers for Disease Control.
To contact the museum, email carver4cm@gmail.com.
540/825-0773