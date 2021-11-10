Ware, Lewis honored at Carver 4-County Museum

Ware’s strength was founded in her faith and her family, she said. A leader in the Women’s Ministry and Ushers’ Ministry at Emanuel Baptist Church in Orange, she is the wife of Howard B. Ware’ the mother of two daughters, Ailsa and Jennifer; and the grandmother of two, Howard and Kennedy.

“Marlene is one of the women in our midst who impact our lives in ways we do not truly understand,” Dr. Hinton-Jackson said. “That is the key point of our ‘Women’s Power’ exhibit—to identify, comprehend and appreciate the connective tissue that Marlene and women like her weave around our souls unaware, and yet, lead us to safe places.”

Since Lewis died in 2006, her placement on a postage stamp and a mention on “America’s Top Chef” TV show helped heighten interest in Miss Lewis’ philosophy of preparing and eating foods fresh from gardens and in their most flavorful season—a idea now wildly popular the world over as “farm-to-table” cuisine.

In the museum’s video presentation, the narrator reminds viewers that “Edna Lewis preferred to be called a cook, not a chef.”

