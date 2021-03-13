Warm day brings Culpeper's first LOVE photo shoot

Love is alive and well in Culpeper, as many found Saturday at downtown's LOVEwork sculpture, where people were invited to have their portraits taken for free, courtesy of the town.
Professional photographer Nic Donovan of Culpeper's NuGen Media shot photos in front of the iconic creation by Culpeper artist Roque Castro.
Megan Gray, marketing specialist with the town's office of Tourism and Economic Development, greeted everyone who came for the special event, which will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
King George County couple Jessica and Donald Robey booked an Airbnb in Culpeper this weekend to escape—for the first time in more than a year—from their two children, ages 5 and 12.
"We don't know what to do with ourselves," Jessica Robey said, saying they normally are keeping track of their kids.
"We Googled things to do in Culpeper this weekend and this came up, so we came on over," she said.
They chose this weekend because Saturday was Donald Robey's birthday. "It worked out perfectly," Jessica said. "We're having a great time."
One couple chose Saturday to be married in front of the LOVE work of art, unaware that the photo shoot would be happening at the same time.
"We just lucked out," said Culpeper resident Patience Ekperi, a physician with UVA Primary Family Care's Culpeper office, who wed fashion designer Uchenna Darlington Okechukwa. "We just thought, what better place is there for the ceremony?"
Marriage commissioner Ginny Chilton, the mother of Culpeper police Capt. Tim Chilton, officiated after being contacted by the couple at her Fredericksburg business, Weddings by Ginny.
"I'm registered here with the courthouse, so it's pretty handy," Chilton said. "I come out here quite a lot. I really like Culpeper."
Zach and Bailey Fink brought their month-old daughter Zoey along Saturday for pictures, as well as puppies Little Bit and Sprocket for a jolly family portrait full of sunshine and the promise of spring.
"We thought it was a great idea," Bailey Fink said of the photo shoot. "And we couldn't have done it when it was scheduled originally, so it worked out great for us."
At first, the event was planned for Valentine's Day weekend, with organizers figuring couples could come downtown and celebrate the holiday together.
"But then it snowed that weekend and it was just impossible," said Gray of the tourism office. "So we postponed it to the next weekend, and it snowed again!"
Finally, the tourism staff chose a weekend in March, hoping the weather would cooperate. "And it did!" Gray said. "It turned out perfect. And tomorrow should be good, too!"
Gray gathered names and email addresses from each visitor, and will email their photos by Donovan within the next week.
The well-loved sculpture, welded together using old metal film reels donated by the Library of Congress' nearby National Center for Audio-Visual Conservation, will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year. Over time, it has become a popular place for people to gather near Culpeper's museum and historic railroad depot. Virginia's LOVEwork sculptures, which vary from place to place, were inspired by the state's wildly successful "Virginia Is For Lovers" advertising campaign.
The weekend's photo shoot is a gift to the community, Paige Read, Culpeper's director of tourism and economic development, said in an interview.
“We thought, you know, it’s been a tough year,” Read said. “So we want to do this for our community, for people living nearby. It’s not about tourists; it’s about being a part of the community.”
Read didn’t believe downtown Culpeper has hosted such a mass photo shoot before.
“This year, we figured, why not give something back and create a beautiful little way to celebrate each other and our community?” she said.
