Warm day brings Culpeper's first LOVE photo shoot

Love is alive and well in Culpeper, as many found Saturday at downtown's LOVEwork sculpture, where people were invited to have their portraits taken for free, courtesy of the town.

Professional photographer Nic Donovan of Culpeper's NuGen Media shot photos in front of the iconic creation by Culpeper artist Roque Castro.

Megan Gray, marketing specialist with the town's office of Tourism and Economic Development, greeted everyone who came for the special event, which will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

King George County couple Jessica and Donald Robey booked an Airbnb in Culpeper this weekend to escape—for the first time in more than a year—from their two children, ages 5 and 12.

"We don't know what to do with ourselves," Jessica Robey said, saying they normally are keeping track of their kids.

"We Googled things to do in Culpeper this weekend and this came up, so we came on over," she said.

They chose this weekend because Saturday was Donald Robey's birthday. "It worked out perfectly," Jessica said. "We're having a great time."

One couple chose Saturday to be married in front of the LOVE work of art, unaware that the photo shoot would be happening at the same time.