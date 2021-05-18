Warmer weather equals traffic jams in Fredericksburg area

It was a Sunday afternoon, about 2:30, and traffic was crawling through the Fredericksburg area.
On northbound Interstate 95, the train of vehicles stretched as far as the eye could see. The backup started north of Fredericksburg and ran south to Thornburg, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
On northbound U.S. 1, a line of cars stretched from the stoplight at the U.S. 17 and Butler Road intersection, across the Falmouth Bridge to the Cowan Boulevard area.
Traffic backed up on side streets along U.S. 1, too, as drivers navigated the clogged arteries.
And the summer travel season hasn’t even started yet. Memorial Day weekend, and the end of the month, is the traditional start of the travel season.
With the light summer traffic of 2020, when travel plummeted because of the pandemic, maybe local drivers forgot how bad it could get.
If recent weekends are an indicator, the summer of 2021 will be a crowded one on Fredericksburg-area roads.
Weekend traffic on I–95 between State Route 3 in Fredericksburg and U.S. 17 in Stafford County is twice as heavy as 2020, according to VDOT data.
For instance, 37,944 vehicles traveled that stretch of southbound I–95 on Saturday, April 18, 2020, according to VDOT. Northbound traffic that day totaled 36,737. Sunday’s traffic was slightly lighter on the interstate.
A year later, on Saturday, April 17, 79,738 southbound vehicles and 79,084 northbound vehicles traveled through that stretch of I–95.
The local traffic situation is exacerbated by several major road projects in the region. I–95 is one long work zone, from just south of the Route 3 interchange to the North Stafford area.
Work continues on the Rappahannock River crossing projects on both sides of the interstate from Route 3 to U.S. 17. Where those projects end in Stafford, the express lanes extension project begins and stretches several miles north.
Another major area project impacting traffic is the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation. The closure of the bridge sends about 16,000 vehicles to other routes, with many of them flocking to the Falmouth Bridge.
Work is supposed to wrap up on the Chatham Bridge in October.
Those projects will impact traffic all summer, and while one will soon reach an important milestone, it will also lead to interstate closures.
There will be overnight closures on southbound I–95 beginning in late May for work on the last overpass being built over U.S. 17 in Stafford as part of the southbound crossing project. The overnight lane closures should last about four weeks.
VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon called the work pouring concrete for the overpass a “big milestone” since it is the final overpass to be built in that project. Work on the spans led to numerous lane closures, including temporary, full shutdowns on the interstate.
Still, all of the remaining roadwork will cause delays on the interstate and other area roads this summer.
While there are few local alternatives to avoid the congestion, there is another option to I–95 that could help ease local traffic.
In 2017, in an effort to alleviate I-95 congestion with the interstate projects set to start, VDOT recommended that some drivers should consider using U.S. 301 as an alternative. Hannon said that advice still stands.
Last Sunday afternoon, traffic was relatively light on 301, which runs through Caroline and King George counties to the Harry Nice Bridge, which crosses the Potomac River into Maryland.
Traffic picked up around the Dahlgren Naval base and then backed up for about a half-mile from the approach to the Nice Bridge.
VDOT conducted a study of the 301 corridor aimed at redesigning areas such as intersections to help with expected future traffic increases on the highway. Improvements have already been made at one of the base entrances.
As far as Fredericksburg traffic and how to handle the summertime jams, Hannon said U.S. 1 is not a good alternative for I–95 traffic when the interstate is clogged, especially if it is due to a crash.
“I do encourage people to stay on the intestate. There are no signals on the interstate,” she said.
Peter Hedrich, VDOT traffic engineer in the Fredericksburg District, said congestion will grow this summer and suggested that local drivers consider the Blue and Gray Parkway as an alternative to U.S. 1 at the Falmouth Bridge.
Hannon said VDOT is doing “everything we can” to help drivers navigate through the region.
With the Chatham Bridge project, VDOT made several adjustments, such as closing off some U.S. 1 side street entrances near the Falmouth Bridge and adjusting signal timing.
But the weekend traffic overwhelms U.S. 1.
Hedrich noted the headaches at the Falmouth intersection, saying “the demand is so high there, it’s just a quandary. You do the best you can there.”
Although summertime traffic for the next few years could prove a tough slog, Hannon thinks better days area ahead.
She pointed out that the three I–95 projects are scheduled for completion by 2024.
“I do think people will see a difference,” she said.
