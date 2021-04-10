Warner admires nation's film, sound, TV trove in Culpeper

In the Collections Building’s video facility, Lukow and Pierce told Warner how the Packard Campus preserves many thousands of hours of video and TV footage, from games and TV shows recorded on videotape to newer fare that is produced digitally.

“What we’re facing is another 10 years of transfer of the video collection to digital, while acquiring shows born on digital,” Pierce said.

In its role as a preservation archive, the Packard Campus always tries to get the best possible copy to store for the future, he explained.

“In a surprising number of cases, companies come back to us to fill in gaps,” Pierce said. “Maybe they’ve lost one episode of a program or somebody’s doing a documentary, and the owner hasn’t digitized it yet and says ‘Get it from the Library of Congress.’ ”

Movie palaces

Leading the group to the center’s pride and joy, its theater, Lukow told Warner how the Packard Campus has since its start shown free movies to the public three days a week, often including a children’s matinee on Saturday afternoons.