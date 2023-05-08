A former and current deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office have been indicted in last year’s death of a 77-year-old man following a traffic stop near a Front Royal shopping center, according to a release on Monday from special prosecutor Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth.

Former Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Zachary Fadley was indicted on one count of malicious wounding in the April 2, 2022 death of Ralph Ennis. Fadley faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the prosecutor’s release.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Sheriff Tyler Poe was indicted on one count of unlawfully wounding in Ennis’ death. Poe faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted, according to Ashworth’s office.

She was appointed special prosecutor last April following Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell recusal in the case.

Ralph Ennis died in hospice care nearly two weeks after being injured during the traffic stop with the two deputies. Virginia State Police launched an investigation into the incident last year, according to the Associated Press.

The sheriff’s office has previously said deputies began following Ralph Ennis early on April 2 after he was observed speeding and driving erratically.

After initially failing to stop during a chase that covered nearly four miles, Ennis drove and parked his truck at a convenience store near Front Royal, according to the AP.

A wrongful death complaint filed in October by the deceased’s son says Ralph Ennis suffered from dementia and cites body camera footage of the incident.

The suit claims the deputies used excessive force against him when they slammed him face-first into his vehicle and then tackled him to the ground after he was already restrained. That caused a traumatic and ultimately fatal brain injury, the complaint states, according to the AP.